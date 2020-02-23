Cryptaur (CPT) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Cryptaur has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $10,642.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

