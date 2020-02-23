CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,363.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 23rd. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $539,441.00 and approximately $3,363.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CrypticCoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CrypticCoin alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.74 or 0.00634389 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105404 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00119624 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 290.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin (CRYPTO:CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io.

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CrypticCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CrypticCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.