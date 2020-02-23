Crypto.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $28.23 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $842.54 million and $28.23 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Bittrex, GOPAX and Bibox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Token Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,792,694,064 tokens. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox, Bithumb Global, CoinTiger, Huobi Korea, DigiFinex, BigONE, Indodax, Upbit, Bithumb, Fatbtc, CPDAX, GOPAX, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Dcoin, KuCoin, OceanEx, HitBTC, DDEX, ABCC, OKEx and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

