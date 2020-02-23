Crypto Sports (CSPN) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $924,980.00 and approximately $1,331.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00003751 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00345760 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021801 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00031646 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000138 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,647,252 coins and its circulating supply is 2,482,883 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.