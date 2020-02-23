CryptoAds Marketplace Price Hits $0.0067 on Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $96,100.00 and approximately $97,486.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded down 46.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange. The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CryptoAds Marketplace Token Trading

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

