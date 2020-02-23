Cryptocean (CRON) Market Cap Reaches $1.88 Million

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Cryptocean has a market cap of $1.88 million and approximately $138,359.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptocean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00002930 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinsbit and Exrates. In the last week, Cryptocean has traded up 6.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048108 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00481308 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.44 or 0.06581350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065442 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRON) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.