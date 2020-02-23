Cryptonex Price Hits $2.08 (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Cryptonex has a market cap of $115.69 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptonex coin can currently be purchased for about $2.08 or 0.00020825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptonex has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.02991492 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010042 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00231816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00042697 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00143795 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002765 BTC.

About Cryptonex

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptonex is cryptonex.org.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptonex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.