Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,043.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0432 or 0.00000436 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $1,043.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 15.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00048324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00492108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.89 or 0.06593094 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00064736 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027620 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004953 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

