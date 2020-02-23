CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,483 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 28,294.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,091,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,389,000 after buying an additional 4,076,669 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 12,895,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $893,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CSX by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,456,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,879 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 405.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,210,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,730,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.90.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day moving average of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

