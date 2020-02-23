CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.42. CubeSmart also reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra downgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 275.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,499,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

CubeSmart stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.26. 2,677,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.16. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $29.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.