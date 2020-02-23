Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $91.00 target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $93.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.82 and its 200 day moving average is $91.24.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $370.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, Director Chris Avery acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.49 per share, with a total value of $878,655.00. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,494,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,030,000 after buying an additional 237,475 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.6% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 230,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after buying an additional 28,219 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.