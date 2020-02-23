Curecoin (CURE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Curecoin (CURRENCY:CURE) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Curecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0430 or 0.00000436 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and Bittrex. Curecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $3,050.00 worth of Curecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curecoin has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.35 or 0.00794238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006721 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000358 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Curecoin Profile

CURE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2014. Curecoin’s total supply is 24,430,690 coins. The Reddit community for Curecoin is /r/curecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Curecoin’s official Twitter account is @CureCoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Curecoin is curecoin.net.

Buying and Selling Curecoin

Curecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Curecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

