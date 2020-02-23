CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. cut its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.10% of CVB Financial worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the third quarter worth $352,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.04.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

