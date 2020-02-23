CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 224.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,204,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,046,000 after buying an additional 199,899 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 217,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,587,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $5,181,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 109,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,098,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVI shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CVR Energy in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

CVI stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $55.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

