CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Stake Boosted by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,107 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 875,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,010,000 after buying an additional 95,987 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,449 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CVS Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 58,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,374,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.51. 5,183,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,145,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.21.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

