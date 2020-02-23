Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. DA Davidson began coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Cyberark Software in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Get Cyberark Software alerts:

Shares of CYBR opened at $120.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average of $117.44. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5,528.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 923,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,694,000 after acquiring an additional 907,364 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 808,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 780,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 707,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,520,000 after acquiring an additional 33,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cyberark Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyberark Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.