CyberMiles Reaches Market Cap of $12.45 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $12.45 million and approximately $4.62 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Bithumb. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00796566 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009614 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00048611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066139 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006066 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006704 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Huobi, Cobinhood, BCEX, IDEX, IDCM, OKEx, Koinex, Bithumb, Binance, Zebpay, DragonEX, Bibox, Tokenomy and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.