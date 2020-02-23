DABANKING (DAB) Price Reaches $0.15 on Exchanges

DABANKING (CURRENCY:DAB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. DABANKING has a market capitalization of $518,539.00 and $11,798.00 worth of DABANKING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DABANKING token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex. During the last week, DABANKING has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DABANKING

DABANKING’s total supply is 199,936,930 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,361,282 tokens. The official message board for DABANKING is medium.com/@dabanking.io. DABANKING’s official Twitter account is @dabanking_io. DABANKING’s official website is dabanking.io.

Buying and Selling DABANKING

DABANKING can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DABANKING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DABANKING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DABANKING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

