DAEX Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.26 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DAEX token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax. Over the last week, DAEX has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and $1.26 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00047728 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00491912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $640.87 or 0.06556484 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00064903 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00027626 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005133 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010230 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAX is a token. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

