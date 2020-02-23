DAO.Casino (BET) Price Reaches $0.0233

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last seven days, DAO.Casino has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $187,677.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001886 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,627.02 or 0.97500721 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

DAO.Casino Profile

DAO.Casino (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO.Casino should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

