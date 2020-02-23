DATA (DTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $199,781.00

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $199,781.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.02 or 0.02952579 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00230918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00042209 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00141657 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,212,493,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data.

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Huobi, Bibox and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

