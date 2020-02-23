DaTa eXchange (DTX) Price Hits $0.0194

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinFalcon and BitForex. During the last seven days, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the US dollar. DaTa eXchange has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DaTa eXchange alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00047747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00480815 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $647.12 or 0.06551343 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00066052 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027662 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004959 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001433 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DTX is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official website for DaTa eXchange is databrokerdao.com. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DaTa eXchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DaTa eXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DaTa eXchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.