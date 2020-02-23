Databroker (DTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,814.00

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market cap of $1.57 million and $6,814.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao.

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

