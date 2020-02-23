Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 921.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,025 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Datadog worth $7,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $161,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter worth $196,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $10,122,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 192,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $7,874,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 669,600 shares of company stock valued at $28,908,504.

DDOG opened at $45.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.53. Datadog has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.22 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.09.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

