Datum Market Capitalization Achieves $1.55 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Datum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $230,336.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datum has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

Datum’s launch date was July 27th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official website is datum.org. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Datum

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Huobi, OKEx and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

