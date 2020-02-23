DATx (DATX) Trading 14% Lower Over Last Week

DATx (CURRENCY:DATX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, DATx has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One DATx token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Rfinex, HitBTC, Kucoin and IDEX. DATx has a market capitalization of $615,554.00 and approximately $535,349.00 worth of DATx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $291.48 or 0.02947005 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010138 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00230052 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042919 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00143452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About DATx

DATx’s launch date was February 22nd, 2018. DATx’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,391,302,551 tokens. DATx’s official Twitter account is @DATxOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. DATx’s official website is www.datx.co.

DATx Token Trading

DATx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, HADAX and Rfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.