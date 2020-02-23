DECENT Tops One Day Volume of $2,903.00 (DCT)

DECENT (CURRENCY:DCT) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 23rd. DECENT has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $2,903.00 worth of DECENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DECENT has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One DECENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0335 or 0.00000339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, ChaoEX, Bittrex and BCEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008918 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000087 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000560 BTC.

DECENT Profile

DECENT uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. DECENT’s total supply is 73,197,775 coins and its circulating supply is 51,306,089 coins. The Reddit community for DECENT is /r/decentplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DECENT’s official Twitter account is @DECENTplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECENT’s official website is decent.ch.

DECENT Coin Trading

DECENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BCEX, HitBTC, ChaoEX, LBank and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

