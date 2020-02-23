DECOIN (DTEP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,497.00

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded up 125% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, DECOIN has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DECOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0802 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. DECOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $8,497.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DECOIN

DECOIN (CRYPTO:DTEP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN's total supply is 72,983,789 coins and its circulating supply is 26,149,855 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io.

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DECOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

