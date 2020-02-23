DeepOnion (ONION) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,400.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Coindeal and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.21 million and $3,400.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004653 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 40.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000824 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00028090 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange, RightBTC, Kucoin, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, BiteBTC, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.