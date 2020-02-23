Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

NYSE:DE opened at $177.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.14. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $132.68 and a 1-year high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $1,996,652.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,066,848.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.10, for a total transaction of $411,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,989,626.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $6,046,457. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.