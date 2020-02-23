DEEX (DEEX) Trading Down 7.5% This Week

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, DEEX has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. DEEX has a total market cap of $825,009.00 and $4,055.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000491 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000050 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Coin Profile

DEEX (CRYPTO:DEEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange.

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.