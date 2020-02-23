Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0185 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Delphy has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0185 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, ABCC and Gate.io. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $4,457.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.02973031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00232727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00042564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00143429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Delphy Token Profile

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gate.io and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

