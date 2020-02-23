Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,295,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average is $57.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on DAL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta purchased 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

