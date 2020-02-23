Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) versus Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) Critical Contrast

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of Orchard Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.2% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Orchard Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orchard Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Denali Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Orchard Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $26.20, suggesting a potential upside of 111.12%. Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $29.57, suggesting a potential upside of 20.95%. Given Orchard Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Orchard Therapeutics is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orchard Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics -44.73% -13.37% -10.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Orchard Therapeutics and Denali Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orchard Therapeutics $2.08 million 573.90 -$230.49 million ($10.22) -1.21 Denali Therapeutics $129.16 million 18.18 -$36.24 million ($0.39) -62.69

Denali Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Orchard Therapeutics. Denali Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orchard Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Orchard Therapeutics has a beta of -0.99, suggesting that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orchard Therapeutics beats Denali Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orchard Therapeutics

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration. Its commercial stage products include Strimvelis, a gammaretroviral-based product for the treatment of adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency (ADA-SCID). The company's clinical development products comprise OTL-101 for the treatment of ADA-SCID; OTL-200 to treat metachromatic leukodystrophy; OTL-103 for the treatment of Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; OTL-102 for X-linked chronic granulomatous disease; and OTL-300 for transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia. Its preclinical programs include OTL-201 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIA and OTL-202 for mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company was formerly known as Orchard Rx Ltd. Orchard Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it is developing LF1, an undisclosed large molecule program to treat neurodegenerative diseases. Additionally, the company has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, and Centogene. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

