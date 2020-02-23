Denarius Price Tops $0.0808 on Major Exchanges (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Denarius coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000818 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $585,349.00 and approximately $222.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,239,981 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Denarius’ official website is denarius.io.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

