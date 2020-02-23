Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.23.

DNR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,046 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 40,315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,666,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,508,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728,222 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 459,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,172,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,719,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613,394. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $461.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.58.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

