Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Deutsche Bank AG (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €6.52 ($7.58).

DBK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Independent Research set a €6.80 ($7.91) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €9.52 ($11.07) on Friday. Deutsche Bank has a 12-month low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 12-month high of €18.49 ($21.50). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.19.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.