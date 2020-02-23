Deutsche eMark 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 82% higher against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, C-Patex and YoBit. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $122,827.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2013. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

Deutsche eMark can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and C-Patex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

