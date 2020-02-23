Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of DLAKY opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.97. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of $14.22 and a 1-year high of $26.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.94.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 90.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.