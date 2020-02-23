DeVault Market Capitalization Achieves $197,543.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 188% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange and Escodex. DeVault has a market cap of $197,543.00 and approximately $4,410.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DeVault has traded 194.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000486 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000149 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault (DVT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 198,188,687 coins and its circulating supply is 175,379,046 coins. DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc. The official message board for DeVault is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

DeVault Coin Trading

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

