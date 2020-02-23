Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 413.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,069 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,555 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Devon Energy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 27,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 55.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Devon Energy by 70.8% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 72,609 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVN traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $20.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,273,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,792,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.30. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

