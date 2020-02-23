DEX (DEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $402,901.00

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. DEX has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $402,901.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.65 or 0.02927317 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00229504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00143739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002790 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit. DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.