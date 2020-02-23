Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in Diageo by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Diageo by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Argus cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $161.40. 241,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,957. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.23. The company has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $153.97 and a 12-month high of $176.22.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.63%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

