Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €46.46 ($54.02).

Several research firms recently commented on DLG. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

ETR:DLG opened at €37.70 ($43.84) on Friday. Dialog Semiconductor has a one year low of €24.91 ($28.97) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €42.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €43.00.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

