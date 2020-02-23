Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Achieves Market Cap of $139,196.00

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. Digital Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Digital Fantasy Sports alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00480904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.24 or 0.06591568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00065743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027663 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004956 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Fantasy Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.