Digital Gold (GOLD) Achieves Market Cap of $184,234.00

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Over the last week, Digital Gold has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. Digital Gold has a total market capitalization of $184,234.00 and approximately $6.94 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Gold token can currently be bought for about $51.90 or 0.00525209 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.93 or 0.02965644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00230803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00042764 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00143283 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002785 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 9,195 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,550 tokens. Digital Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin. The official website for Digital Gold is gold.storage.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

