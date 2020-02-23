Digital Insurance Token Trading 4.3% Lower This Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Digital Insurance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $703,143.00 and $26.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00859664 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001896 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002010 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000976 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Digital Insurance Token

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 tokens. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg. Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin.

Digital Insurance Token Token Trading

Digital Insurance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

