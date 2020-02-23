DigitalNote (XDN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $81,480.00

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and HitBTC. DigitalNote has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $81,480.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00852372 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001871 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

