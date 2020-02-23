DigixDAO Price Tops $49.06 on Exchanges (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $49.06 or 0.00495618 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Cobinhood, Bitbns and Binance. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $98.12 million and $882,073.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.71 or 0.02946961 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00230087 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00034624 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042796 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00144066 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO (DGD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, Cobinhood, Binance, IDEX, Huobi, Bitbns, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Gate.io, OKEx, AirSwap and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

