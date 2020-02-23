DIMCOIN Hits Market Capitalization of $334,212.00 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. DIMCOIN has a total market cap of $334,212.00 and $119.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded 24.7% lower against the US dollar. One DIMCOIN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Cryptopia, Coinbe and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

